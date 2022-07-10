Left Menu

Biden weighs authority to declare abortion-related public health emergency after Roe overturned

Wade. The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party to take action after the landmark decision last month to overturn Roe v.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 20:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he has asked his administration to consider whether he has authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency in wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party to take action after the landmark decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

