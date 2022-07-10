3 teens held for murdering 60-year-old in Rajasthan

Three teens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old, whose blood-stained body with disfigured face was recovered a week ago, police said on Sunday.

The three youths were identified as Kuldeep Meena (19), Rahul Meena alias Chintu (18) and Pradeep Meena (19), S.P. Kota city Kesar Singh Shekhawat told media.

The victim identified as Suresh Dhobi, a resident of Mahaveer Nagar area, ran a dry cleaner shop in Chawani Ramchandrapura, whose body was recovered outside his store on July 4, they said.

Though CCTV footages were not clear and it was hard to identify the accused, the special team on the basis of technical investigation, traced the person who was in contact with the three accused and eventually arrested the trio, a senior police official said.

During interrogation it was found that one of the culprits, Kuldeep, killed Dhobi in a fit of rage after the sexagenarian stopped him from urinating near his store. Using an iron rod, he hit Dhobi multiple times on head. The other two helped him commit the crime.

Rahul alias Chintu, a resident of Mishroli police station in Jhalawar district had come to Kota to prepare for Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) exam and was staying in his relative Kuldeep's room, whereas Kuldeep and Pradeep were engaged in catering work in the city, police said. The three accused were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and further investigation into the matter is underway.

