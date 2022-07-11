Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:27 IST
Clash outside AIADMK hq in TN
Two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters here, police said, on a day when the dominant faction led by Edappady K Palaniswami is set to elect him possibly as the single leader of the organisation.

However, the conduct of the meeting hinges on the outcome of a Madras High Court verdict, later in the day, that will rule on a plea by rival leader O Panneerselvam against holding the crucial meet of the General Council, the party's highest decision-making body.

On Monday, two groups, suspected to be supporters of either leaders and carrying AIADMK flags clashed, with TV visuals showing some persons hurling stones at each other and some men damaging vehicles parked nearby.

It was not clear immediately if there were injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

