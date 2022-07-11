Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-07-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 10:42 IST
Father-son's bodies found in Ranchi hotel with throats slit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a man and his son have been found in a hotel room here with their throats slit with a sharp object, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Nageshwar Mehta and his son Abhishek Mehta, who were residents of Ichak block in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place in a hotel on Station Road on Sunday night, he said, adding it is being suspected that they were drugged, with narcotic substances mixed with their food, before being killed.

Family members claimed that the duo had come to Ranchi for Abhishek Mehta's interview for a diploma in pharmacy, and it was scheduled on Sunday, Ranchi City Superintendent of Police Anshuman Kumar told reporters.

''The family's would-be son-in-law informed us about the incident. He had met them on Sunday morning and evening. He is being questioned. Prima facie it seems that the murders are the handiwork of one person. Further investigation is underway,'' he said.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Kumar Jha has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident. A forensic team also visited the hotel room and collected samples from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

