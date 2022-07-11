Left Menu

India reports new 16,678 new cases in last 24 hrs

India logged 16,678 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 11:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 11:32 IST
India reports new 16,678 new cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India logged 16,678 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The country had reported 18,257 cases on Sunday.

Active cases now stand at 1,30,713 constituting 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The daily positivity rate is at 5.99 per cent and total weekly positivity rate at 4.18 per cent. As many as 14,629 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,29,83,162. The recovery rate is 98.50 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 26 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. A total of 2,78,266 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests conducted so far has increased to 86.68 crore.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.88 Crore (1,98,88,77,537) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,60,96,863 sessions. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.74 Cr (3,74,90,962) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022