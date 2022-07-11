Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-07-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 12:48 IST
Mother, daughter's charred bodies recovered from in-laws' house in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Charred bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were recovered from her in-laws' house in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Monday.

Sunita Devi's family members have alleged that she and her daughter were burnt alive by her in-laws due to a family dispute, police said.

The incident occurred at Kani Cheni village in Sadar police station area in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Devi's 55-year-old mother-in-law has been arrested, while her husband and other members of the in-laws' family are absconding, Sadar inspector Manohar Karmali said.

An FIR has been being lodged after a complaint by Devi's mother, the officer added.

