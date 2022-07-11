Kaliningrad proposes ban on movement of goods between Baltic states and Russia

The governor of Russia's Kaliningrad region on Monday proposed a total ban on the movement of goods between the three Baltic states and Russia, in response to what authorities in the exclave have called a "blockade" of it by Lithuania. "As a reciprocal measure, we propose to completely prohibit the movement of goods (including those in transit from third countries) between the three Baltic States and Russia," governor Anton Alikhanov said.

The Kaliningrad region would be excepted from the ban, he added. Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to the exclave, as phase-ins of earlier-announced European Union sanctions against Moscow took effect.

