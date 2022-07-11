Russia says it struck ammo depots in Ukraine's Dnipro region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:43 IST
Russia's defense ministry said on Monday that its missiles struck ammunition depots in Ukraine's central Dnipro region used to supply rocket launchers and artillery weapons.
It also said that it struck deployment points for Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters in the Kharkiv region.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
