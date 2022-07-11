Left Menu

Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.Terrorist Kaiser Koka neutralised.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:48 IST
Two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in the Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

''#Terrorist Kaiser Koka # neutralized. Identification of 2nd terrorist is being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered,'' a police spokesman tweeted. Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022