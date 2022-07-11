UP: 3 men drown in Mirzapur waterfall

Three men drowned in Chuna Dari Waterfall here while on a picnic, police said on Monday.

The waterfall, which comes under the Ahraura Police Station area, was immediately closed for tourists by the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Mirzapur, till further orders.

The deceased had come from Varanasi to have a picnic at the Chuna Dari Waterfall on Sunday afternoon. They slipped their foot while taking a bath and drowned in the gushing water, police said. All three did not know how to swim, they said. The deceased were identified as Sandeep Kharwar, 26, Prince, 23, and Rishu, 22, Additional SP Sanjay Verma told PTI.

Their bodies were recovered by the local divers after struggling for about four hours, he said.

Meanwhile, Constable Vinod Kumar who was posted there has been attached to Police Lines for informing about the incident late.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)