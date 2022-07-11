Left Menu

Kerala: Panchayat vice-president held taking bribe

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:48 IST
The vigilance wing of Kerala police on Monday arrested a grama panchayat vice-president for allegedly receiving bribe to dig a pond.

Kokkayar grama panchayat vice-president K M Daniel was arrested by a team led by Thodupuzha Vigilance Deputy SP Santhosh Kumar.

The Vigilance wing said the vice-president, belonging to CPI, sought a bribe of Rs 10,000 for digging a pond in an agricultural land.

The vigilance team, upon receiving a complaint from a DYFI member, over the demand of bribe from the vice-president, reached the panchayat office today and arrested him while receiving the bribe.

