Parameswaran Iyer welcomed as NITI Aayog’s CEO

NITI Aayog welcomes Shri Parameswaran Iyer as NITI Aayog's CEO.

With over 25 years of experience in the water and sanitation sector, Mr Iyer spearheaded the implementation of the India's flagship $20-billion Swachh Bharat Mission, which successfully delivered access to safe sanitation to 550 million people.

"Honoured and humbled to have been given the incredible opportunity to serve the country again—this time as CEO, NITI Aayog. I am deeply grateful to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for another chance to work under his leadership towards a transformed India," Mr Iyer said.

A 1981-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Mr Iyer has worked with both the public and private sectors. He was Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in New Delhi during 2016–20..

