Sabarimala virtual queue system handed over to Travancore Devaswom Board: Kerala govt

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:28 IST
Sabarimala virtual queue system handed over to Travancore Devaswom Board: Kerala govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Monday decided to hand over the Sabarimala virtual queue, developed by the police for online bookings for pilgrimage by devotees, to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

The high-level decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a press statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The decision was taken in accordance with an order of the Kerala High Court, it said and added that the TDB would be putting in place a special system for the virtual queue and will also strengthen its IT department.

The High Court in April this year directed that the virtual queue system be handed over to the TDB from the police.

In the meeting, it was also decided that police will continue to assist in controlling the system and checking of pilgrims and if necessary, provide training and temporary technical assistance to the Devaswom officials who will operate the new system, the release said.

Police control would also be required for taking countermeasures in case of any hindrance to crowd control or maintenance of law and order at Sabarimala, which was also a decision taken during the meeting according to the release.

Regarding the inspection and spot booking centers at Pampa and Nilakkal for pilgrims, it was decided that these would continue and the 11 spot booking centers run by the police during the festive season would be taken over by the Board from now onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

