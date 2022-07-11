Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.
Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russian artillery hits centre of Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe
Biden: Group of Seven nations to announce ban on Russian gold imports in latest round of sanctions over Ukraine war, reports AP.
G7 to announce ban on import of new Russian gold on Tuesday - U.S. official
WRAPUP 3-Russian missiles hit centre of Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe
EU sanctions should include Russian gas embargo, says Ukraine official