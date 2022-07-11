Left Menu

Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with fraud

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:04 IST
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with fraud
Bernie Ecclestone Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare 400 million pounds ($477 million) in assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Ecclestone faced one count of fraud by false representation.

"We can confirm that a fraud by false representation charge has been authorized against Bernard Ecclestone," Simon York, Director at the Fraud Investigation Service of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). ($1 = 0.8384 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022