Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with fraud

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($477 million) in assets he held overseas to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Ecclestone, 91, faced one count of fraud by false representation. "This follows a complex and worldwide criminal investigation by HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service," said Simon York, Director at the Fraud Investigation Service of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The first hearing in his case is due to be held on Aug. 22 at London's Westminster Magistrates Court. ($1 = 0.8384 pounds)

