Youth booked for making indecent remarks against Yogi Adityanath
PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
An FIR has been lodged against a youth for making an indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said here on Monday. He posted a tweet insulting Adityanath on June 16.
After investigation, the police registered a case against the accused youth, Gangwar of Sant Nagar Colony, Inspector Naresh Kumar Tyagi, in-charge of Bisalpur Kotwali said.
Police said that they are searching the youth and he will be arrested soon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adityanath's helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird
Adityanath's helicopter emergency landed in Varanasi after hitting bird
Rampur bypoll result puts seal on public's faith in double engine BJP govt: Adityanath
BJP's double engine government has secured double victory in Uttar Pradesh under leadership of PM Modi: CM Adityanath on Lok Sabha bypoll win.
UP CM Adityanath's helicopter makes emergency landing at Varanasi airport