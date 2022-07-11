Youth booked for making indecent remarks against Yogi Adityanath

An FIR has been lodged against a youth for making an indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said here on Monday. He posted a tweet insulting Adityanath on June 16.

After investigation, the police registered a case against the accused youth, Gangwar of Sant Nagar Colony, Inspector Naresh Kumar Tyagi, in-charge of Bisalpur Kotwali said.

Police said that they are searching the youth and he will be arrested soon.

