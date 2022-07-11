Left Menu

UP: Juvenile rapes 5-yr-old, sent to reform house

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:04 IST
UP: Juvenile rapes 5-yr-old, sent to reform house
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage boy was sent to a juvenile reform home on Monday for raping a five-year-old girl, police said.

Inspector Avinash Singh of Ubhaon police station said that the five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 12-year-old neighbour on the terrace of his house on Sunday afternoon. On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against the juvenile on Sunday night.

The police have sent the girl to the district hospital for medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022