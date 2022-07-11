Left Menu

Two held for robbing cash collection agent in east Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:30 IST
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly robbing a cash collection agent-cum-salesman of Rs 7.7 lakh in Pandav Nagar area here, officials said on Monday.

Both Arafat Qureshi and Sanjay Kumar are involved in several cases of robbery, police said, adding two loaded pistols (one from each) have been recovered from them.

According to police, some suspects had robbed the agent at gunpoint in broad daylight on July 5.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, ''Within two days of the Pandav Nagar robbery, our team got the crucial information about Qureshi that he is going to meet his associate. The team acted swiftly and nabbed him along with his associate Kumar on July 7.'' During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the armed robbery. Qureshi disclosed that while in jail in a case of rape, he came in contact with one Mujeeb and became part of his gang. Gandhi, who is also part of the same gang, had information regarding some potential robbery targets, he said.

Gandhi shared the information about these potential targets through his associate to Arafat and Mujeeb, somehow, got to know about it. Gandhi also passed the information that the suggested potential targets will not lodge any complaint with the police, the DCP added.

''Acting on the information, all four criminals robbed a pan masala dealer of Rs 22 lakh. They also robbed the cash collection agent of the same dealer of Rs 12 lakh. On July 5, they again targeted the cash collection agent of a cigarette dealer in Pandav Nagar and made away with Rs 7.7 lakh,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

