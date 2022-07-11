Left Menu

Kodanad case: Resort owner being quizzed

A Special Investigation Team, inquiring into the Kodanad heist and murder case, on Monday began interrogating the owner of a resort in Puducherry.

The team summoned the resort owner based on documents seized by the Income- Tax sleuths in apartments in Chennai in 2017, police said. A couple of days ago, the team inquired sand baron O Arumugasamy and his son Senthil Kumar based on the same documents, the police said.

Security guard Om Bahadur was murdered and documents were stolen from the Kodanad bungalow in Nilgiris district, belonging to late former chief minister Jayalalithaa, on April 24 in 2017. Nearly 250 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, were questioned in this regard.

