SIU to probe into corruption at Midvaal, EC Health

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will investigate matters of alleged corruption and maladministration at the Eastern Cape Health Department and the Midvaal Local Municipality based in Gauteng.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed proclamations authorising the corruption busting unit to do so.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago the investigation in the Eastern Cape will focus on the procurement of or contracting for health care risk waste management services for the department.

"The probe will firstly look at whether the contract and payments were fair, equitable, transparent, competitive or cost-effective and whether guidelines by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury were followed.

"Secondly, the SIU will investigate any irregular, improper or unlawful conduct by employees or officials of the department, and any other person or parties involved in this tender," Kganyago said.

At the Midvaal Municipality, the SIU will probe a tender for the rental of a vehicle tracking system, including the installation, monitoring and maintenance of a web-based live tracking system by or on behalf of the municipality.

"The SIU will investigate whether the payments pertaining to this contract were fair, competitive, transparent, equitable or cost-effective, and followed the guidelines, policies, and procedures issued by the National Treasury or Provincial Treasury.

"The SIU will also investigate any improper or unlawful conduct by the officials or employees of the municipality or the service provider in question," Kganyago said.

He added that any offences that may be uncovered will be pursued civilly.

"The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud or maladministration.

"In line with the SIU Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action," Kganyago said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)