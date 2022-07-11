Biden says he is determined to ban assault weapons
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:10 IST
President Joe Biden said on Monday the United States is "awash in weapons of war" and that he is determined to ban assault weapons that are frequently used in mass shootings.
"I'm determined to ban these weapons again," Biden told an event at the White House. "I'm not going to stop until we do it."
