Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports.

"We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories)," he tweeted.

