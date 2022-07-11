Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan discuss grain exports, Ukrainian ports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports. "We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories)," he tweeted.
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:31 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports.
"We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories)," he tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy - governor
Russia strikes training centres in three Ukrainian regions - agencies
Blasts heard in central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy
Missile strikes kill one near central Ukrainian city of Cherkasy - governor
Turkish police prevent Istanbul Pride from going ahead