Charge sheet filed in student leader death case; no murder clause included: Cop

Meanwhile, unhappy over the exclusion of murder charges, the student leaders father, Salem Khan, said that he would move the Calcutta High Court.Salem Khan had alleged that his son was thrown off the third floor of their home by four men, including one in khaki uniform, on February 19.The state had ordered the formation of a special investigation team to probe the matter.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:02 IST
Almost four-and-a-half months after student leader Anis Khan died under mysterious circumstances, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the West Bengal Police on Monday filed a charge sheet, naming five policemen, a senior officer said.

According to the police officer, no murder clause, however, has been included in the charge sheet that was filed before an Uluberia court near here.

''The charge sheet has names of five policemen, including the officer-in charge of Amta police station. The accused in the case have been charged with death by negligence (Section 304A), illegal obstruction (Section 341), illegal detention (Section 342), forcible entry (Section 452), criminal conspiracy (Section 120B),” the officer said. Meanwhile, unhappy over the exclusion of murder charges, the student leader’s father, Salem Khan, said that he would move the Calcutta High Court.

Salem Khan had alleged that his son was thrown off the third floor of their home by four men, including one in khaki uniform, on February 19.

The state had ordered the formation of a special investigation team to probe the matter.

