Utah judge blocks state's sweeping new abortion ban

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 02:03 IST
A state court judge in Utah on Monday blocked a sweeping new abortion ban from taking effect in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion.

Judge Andrew Stone of the Third Judicial District Court for Salt Lake City ruled at a hearing that the ban, which prohibited abortion at any point during pregnancy with a handful of exceptions, cannot take effect while Planned Parenthood pursues a legal challenge.

