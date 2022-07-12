Twitter says not breached merger agreement with Elon Musk
Twitter Inc said on Monday it has breached none of the obligations under a merger agreement with Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.
Musk said on Friday he would seek to end his $44 billion deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the agreement.
