Kerala police initiates probe into complaint against Ex-DGP Sreelekha

The Kerala police on Tuesday launched a preliminary investigation into a complaint filed against former prison DGP, R Sreelekha, alleging that she failed to act against the prime accused in an actress assault case, Pulsar Suni, despite being aware of his criminal antecedents.

A complaint filed with the Thrissur Rural SP said that Sreelekha, in her recent YouTube video, claimed that several actors have informed her about Suni.

The complaint, by a professor, was filed on Monday evening.

''We received a complaint yesterday alleging that Sreelekha had failed to act despite knowing that Suni had assaulted other actors. We have begun the preliminary investigation into the complaint,'' Thrissur Rural SP, Aishwarya Dongre, told PTI. Sreelekha had on Monday stirred up a controversy as she alleged that the investigation team in the actor assault case of 2017 lacks enough evidence against actor Dileep.

The retired IPS officer had claimed that many other actors have told her about Suni, who had earned their trust and later abducted them and sexually assaulted them, and took pictures on the mobile phone camera.

Sreelekha, who had retired as Director General of Police (Prisons), made many controversial claims through her YouTube channel and said she was sharing the reasons for considering Malayalam actor Dileep innocent in the criminal case he was accused of.

Blaming the media for "hiding facts" related to the aactor'sassault case, the former official said the investigation team was forced to arrest Dileep due to the pressure from the media.

The actress-victim who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the case. Dileep, the eight accused in the case, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail.

