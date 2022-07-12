Woman stabbed to death in Tripura

A woman was stabbed to death in full public view by a 25-year-old man in Tripura's Dhalai district for lodging a complaint against him for tormenting her, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a divorcee, had befriended Rahul Dhar through Facebook. He used to allegedly ''mentally disturb'' her for quite some time.

The woman went to Dhar's house on Sunday evening and told her mother to stop her son from disturbing her, following which she took an autorickshaw to return home.

But Dhar chased her and forcibly dragged her down from the vehicle at Bhubancherra village in Kamalpur subdivision and started stabbing her with a knife.

''She died on the spot due to multiple stab wounds,'' an officer said.

An FIR has been lodged against Dhar, but no arrest has been made so far, Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath told PTI.

Nitya Sukla Baidya, a local panchayat member, claimed that Dhar used to send obscene photographs to the woman, who has a four-year-old girl child.

''Since Dhar continued to mentally disturb her, she had approached the Bamancherra panchayat for remedy, but he didn't budge,'' Baidya said.

