Left Menu

Hungarian protesters block bridge in Budapest over planned tax rise

Nationalist Orban is facing his toughest challenge yet since taking power in a 2010 landslide, with inflation at its highest in two decades, the forint plumbing record lows and European Union funds in limbo amid a row over democratic standards. Orban's government submitted the amendments to parliament on Monday, drastically tightening eligibility for the simplified tax regime, which many small businesses opted into due to the low administration and low tax rate it offered.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 12-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:14 IST
Hungarian protesters block bridge in Budapest over planned tax rise
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Hungary

About 1,000 demonstrators blocked a bridge in central Budapest on Tuesday as parliament debated a motion by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government that would increase the tax rate for hundreds of thousands of small firms, a Reuters journalist said.

The demonstrators initially gathered at a main square outside parliament before marching to a nearby bridge over the River Danube, blocking traffic in both directions between the two sides of Budapest amid a heavy police presence. Nationalist Orban is facing his toughest challenge yet since taking power in a 2010 landslide, with inflation at its highest in two decades, the forint plumbing record lows and European Union funds in limbo amid a row over democratic standards.

Orban's government submitted the amendments to parliament on Monday, drastically tightening eligibility for the simplified tax regime, which many small businesses opted into due to the low administration and low tax rate it offered. However, the government says the system was abused by some businesses forcing workers into the scheme to curb their own costs, facilitating a form of covert employment.

The new rules are set to take effect in September, pending parliamentary approval. The tax had been due to raise 237 billion forints ($572 million) this year. ($1 = 413.66 forints)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022