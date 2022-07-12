UK leadership candidate Sunak: not credible to promise lower taxes and higher spending
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 15:51 IST
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday said it was not credible to promise both lower taxes and higher spending, speaking at a launch event for his campaign to be the country's next prime minister.
"It is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes," Sunak said.
