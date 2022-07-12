Left Menu

Three held for mobile phone thefts in Mumbai

Three people were arrested and 26 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession in suburban Kurla here, police said on Tuesday. The police suspect the involvement of more people in the racket, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio.

Three people were arrested and 26 stolen mobile phones were recovered from their possession in suburban Kurla here, police said on Tuesday. The police have busted a theft racket with the arrest of Arif Khokhar (28), Vyankatesh Mane (27), an autorickshaw driver and Amit Mane (27), who is a businessman, an official from Kurla police said.

Khokhar allegedly stole mobile phones and sold them to Vyankatesh and Amit at a cheaper rate, he said.

Khokhar is a drug addict with multiple mobile phone thefts to his name, the official said. The police suspect the involvement of more people in the racket, he said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the trio.

