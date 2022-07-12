Mumbai police withdraws orders on DCP nod for POCSO, molestation FIRs
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police on Tuesday withdrew two orders which laid down that its personnel had to get the nod of a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to register FIRs for molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The orders pertaining to POCSO and molestation were issued on June 6 and 17 by then police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who retired on June 30.
These orders had come under fire from a section of social activists and political leaders who had claimed they would slow down the process of obtaining justice in crimes against women and children.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- POCSO
- Sanjay Pandey
- Sexual Offences (POCSO)
- Protection of Children
ALSO READ
Balasaheb Thackeray's Sena supporting people linked to Mumbai blast, Dawood Ibrahim: Eknath Shinde
KFin Technologies launches Mumbai office; plans to onboard over 300 employees
Mumbai NCB busts inter-state drug syndicate; 286 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.5 cr seized; 2 persons held
Mumbai sees 1,062 COVID-19 cases, toll rises by five for second consecutive day
Mumbai airport introduces common security checkpoint for domestic, international passengers