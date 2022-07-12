Peloton exits in-house manufacturing operations
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 19:06 IST
Peloton Interactive said on Tuesday it was exiting all in-house manufacturing operations and expanding its current relationship with Taiwan-based manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp.
