Left Menu

Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN Ocean Conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is not a member of the United Nations and its citizens are unable to attend U.N. events as representatives of Taiwan. Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe withdrew from the conference after China challenged the accreditation of three Taiwanese delegates included in Tuvalu's delegation, Radio New Zealand reported on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:49 IST
Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN Ocean Conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media
Simon Kofe Image Credit: Wikipedia

The foreign minister of Tuvalu pulled out of the United Nations Ocean Conference opening in Portugal on Monday after China blocked the participation of three Taiwanese included in the tiny Pacific island nation's delegation list, according to Radio New Zealand. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, is not a member of the United Nations and its citizens are unable to attend U.N. events as representatives of Taiwan.

Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe withdrew from the conference after China challenged the accreditation of three Taiwanese delegates included in Tuvalu's delegation, Radio New Zealand reported on Monday. The nation of 12,000 people has had diplomatic ties with Taiwan since 1979 and is one of just 14 states around the world that continue to have diplomatic relations with Taiwan rather than China.

Taiwan is largely excluded from international organizations that have China as a member. Asked for comment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated Beijing's stance that Taiwan is part of China.

"The Taiwan authorities' attempts to squeeze into the United Nations Conference on the Oceans and the Law of the Sea by engaging in petty maneuvers in the international arena or acting as followers of other countries will only demean themselves," he told a daily media briefing in Beijing. Kofe grabbed global attention for his nation last year when he addressed a global climate conference standing ankle-deep in the sea to illustrate Tuvalu was "sinking". Forty percent of the capital district is underwater at high tide, and the country is forecast to be submerged by the end of the century.

Around 7,000 people, from heads of state to environmental activists, are expected to attend the conference that starts Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022