NCORD discusses measures to curb drug menace in Jammu zone

The divisional level committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) held here to discuss the measures to curb the drug abuse and narcotic trade in Jammu region, an official spokesman said.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, chaired the first meeting of the NCORD which was floated by the union ministry of home affairs to bolster steps at different levels to combat drug-trafficking and ensure better coordination among Central and State/UT Governments, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, he said Kumar discussed threadbare various issues related to incidence of drug addiction, areas of concern, age group of addicts, hot spots of drug use and cultivation of illicit poppy and cannabis in all the 10 districts of the (Jammu) division.

The concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised about the situation in their respective districts and the measures taken by the district administration to control the drug menace, the spokesman said.

He said the Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to constitute the District level Committee of NCORD, comprising civil and police officers and the representatives from excise, education and health departments, besides district social justice officer, agriculture officer, and drug controllers as its members.

He also asked them to establish drug rehabilitation Centres in the districts and constitute Tehsil level Committees for destruction of illicit poppy or cannabis, the spokesman said.

During the meeting, Senior Superintendent of Police, Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), Vinay Sharma, gave a detailed powerpoint presentation and apprised the meeting about the overall scenario of drug abuse in J&K and measures taken to curb the menace.

He said the teams are on job and the percentage of FIRs registrations and seizures of narcotic drugs has increased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)