U.N. chief on Ukraine grain export talks: 'still a way to go'
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:08 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that "there is still a way to go" in talks to try and resume Ukraine Black Sea exports of grain.
Military delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine will meet with U.N. officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.
"We are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go," Guterres told reporters. "Many people are talking about it, we prefer to try and do it."
