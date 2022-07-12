Left Menu

Mumbai: History-sheeter injures himself in firing over domestic quarrel

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:52 IST
Mumbai: History-sheeter injures himself in firing over domestic quarrel
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old history-sheeter injured himself after firing a round from a country-made pistol, following an argument with his wife and her family in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The firing took place around 7.30 am at PMG colony in Dharavi, an official said.

The accused first opened fire at his mother-in-law and brother-in-law, who were standing in the balcony of the building, he said.

The accused, Ayauddin Moiuddin Khan, who has seven criminal cases to his name, has been externed from Mumbai and lives in Karjat in neighbouring Raigad district, he said.

Khan had given Rs 40,000 to his second wife a few months ago and was demanding the money back. He had come to Dharavi to get the money back and started arguing with her and her family, the official said.

After a heated argument, the accused stepped out of the building and started hurling abuses at his wife and her family, he said.

Khan pulled out a country-made pistol and fired a round towards the family, before fleeing the spot, the official said.

Locals alerted the police control room, following which the Dharavi police rushed to the spot and recovered a bullet, he said.

Later, the police were informed that Khan had sustained bullet injury to his arm and was admitted at civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said, adding that a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022