India welcomes adoption of UNSC resolution extending cross-border aid to Syria

India on Tuesday welcomed the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution extending authorisation of humanitarian assistance to Syria through the Bab-Al Hawa border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib, as it voiced concern that food insecurity in the country has reached ''historic highs''.

In India’s Explanation of Vote at the adoption of the Syria humanitarian resolution, Chargé d'affaires at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador R. Ravindra said that the adoption of the resolution will reassure nearly four million people in the northwest of Syria, 2.7 million of whom are internally displaced persons, many of whom are women and children.

The resolution was adopted with 12 votes in favour, none against and abstentions by France, UK, and the US.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on the renewal of cross border aid that ''it is essential for the people of Idlib. It is a matter of life and death for many of them. We asked for a renewal of one year. The Security Council approved six months. But I strongly hope that after six months it will be renewed.'' With the resolution being adopted, Ravindra said the Council should not lose sight of the fact that more than 14.5 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance in one form or the other, with essential food items and fuel in short supply. ''Food insecurity has reached historic highs and an estimated 60% of the population is food insecure, as per the UN,'' he said.

Ravindra stressed that it is clear that a decisive forward movement on the political track in Syria remains an ''urgent imperative'' to alleviate the sufferings of its people. ''To realise this, all parties, particularly the external players need to display their commitment, in tangible terms, to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned, UN-facilitated political process'' in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

India reiterated the call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicisation, and preconditions. ''While cross-border operations are predictable and important, they cannot continue to exist in perpetuity'' and concrete steps need to be taken to address the hurdles that are obstructing the functioning of cross line operations.

Ravindra further said that humanitarian aid cannot be a matter of political expediency. ''Linking humanitarian and developmental assistance with the progress in the political process will only exacerbate the humanitarian sufferings and should be avoided. International community also needs to constructively look at promoting projects, which will bring much needed jobs and economic opportunities for the Syrian people. Similarly, early recovery projects, which helped Syrian people to move in a direction of self-sustenance, need a realistic basis to move forward.” Last week, the UN Security Council had failed to extend the much-needed humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to 4.1 million Syrians after two resolutions, floated by Norway and Ireland and Russia, were vetoed. The first resolution drafted by Norway and Ireland had called for a one-year extension and was supported by 13 countries but China abstained and Russia vetoed.

The second resolution by Russia called for a six-month extension of humanitarian aid deliveries and received two votes in favour (China and Russia), three against (the US, Britain and France) and 10 abstentions. India voted in favour of the western-sponsored resolution and abstained on the Russian proposal.

The Security Council's current one-year mandate for deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey to northwest Idlib expired Sunday.

