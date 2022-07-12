Chhattisgarh: 'Baiga' killed by associates over ownership of so-called magical stone; 10 arrested

A 70-year-old man was killed in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district allegedly by ten persons who were seeking a ''magical stone'' that they believed would make them rich, a police official said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as 'baiga' (self proclaimed healer) Babulal Yadav, was himself part of the superstitious quest, said Umesh Sahu, Station House Officer (SHO) of Janjgir police station.

''Main accused Tekchand Jaiswal (49) and nine others were arrested on Monday. Jaiswal, a resident of Lohrakot village, had late last year learnt of 'parasmani patthar' (a so-called magical stone which can turn any iron object in gold) being present in the house of villager Avtar Singh,'' he said.

''Jaiswal came in contact with Yadav and the duo barged into the house of Avtar and found a sparkling stone there. They believed this was the so-called magical stone. The stone went missing the next morning and Jaiswal assembled nine associates after finding that Yadav had kept the stone for his rituals,'' he added.

On July 8, the accused took Yadav to a nearby jungle, while one team ransacked his house and looted Rs 23,000 cash and jewellery, the official said.

''They killed and buried Yadav in the jungle. A probe zeroed in on Jaiswal, who led police to the other accused. Yadav's body has been exhumed and further probe is underway,'' the SHO said.

