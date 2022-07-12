Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 21:53 IST
White House, ahead of inflation data, cites slow growth but no recession

The United States appears to be shifting to a period of slower job and economic growth, and recent economic data are not consistent with recession in the first or second quarters of this year, the White House said in a memo released on Tuesday.

