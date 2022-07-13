Left Menu

Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-07-2022 09:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 09:14 IST
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch
The Army foiled an infiltration bid by suspected militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

Suspected militants on Tuesday night tried to infiltrate this side of the border, the Army officials said, adding the alert troops thwarted their attempt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

