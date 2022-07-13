Left Menu

Shopkeeper severely injured after being attacked by group of men

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 10:40 IST
A 46-year-old shopkeeper was severely injured after a group of people allegedly attacked him in North Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak Jain, who sustained injuries on both his hands and legs, is undergoing treatment at Sanjeevan Hospital in Daryaganj, they said.

Jain’s family suspected the involvement of the shop owner behind the incident, police said.

On Tuesday, a call was received at 4.38 pm at Kotwali police station regarding a quarrel between a shopkeeper and a shop owner at Kinari Bazar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Police reached the spot and found that the shopkeeper had sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital, he added.

Doctors at the hospital said Jain was grievously injured and was not fit to speak. Thereafter, his father's statement was recorded and he said four-five persons carrying iron rods approached him and enquired about Deepak Jain. He said they alleged that Deepak harassed a girl and assaulted him, the senior police officer said.

Deepak’s father said his son had some dispute with the shop owner and he suspected the latter behind the incident, Kalsi said, adding the matter is under investigation.

''We registered a case under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Kotwali police station on the statement of the father of the injured person,'' the DCP said.

During investigation, the place of the incident was inspected by a crime team and two iron rods were recovered from there, he said.

The CCTV footage of the nearby area was checked and relevant clips were taken out as part of the investigation to ascertain the identity of the accused and establish the sequence of events that led to the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

