Left Menu

Tripura approves rules to ban ponzi schemes

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-07-2022 12:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 12:26 IST
Tripura approves rules to ban ponzi schemes
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura government has approved rules to ban ponzi schemes from operating in the state.

The state council of ministers in its meeting on Tuesday approved the rules on the basis of 'The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act', a central legislation to ban ponzi schemes, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. Earlier, the state had passed 'The Tripura Protection of Interest of Depositors' Act-2020 to control investment fraud, he said after the meeting.

“Since the central government has passed a stringent Act in 2019 (The Banning of Unregulated Depositi Scheme Act) which is comparable to the state's Act, we repealed The Tripura Protection of Interest of Depositors' Act-2020”, he said.

Under the newly formulated rules anyone found guilty of being involved in ponzi schemes is liable to be imprisoned for one to 10 years and slapped with a fine of Rs two lakh to Rs ten lakh, the minister said.

“The move is aimed at showing zero tolerance to any kind of chit fund business in Tripura,” he said.

Nath, who is also the state minister of education, said the council of ministers has approved a proposal to provide financial assistance to 15,000 final year college students under Chief Minister Yuba Yogayog Yojana. Under it each selected student will receive Rs 5000 to buy a mobile phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022