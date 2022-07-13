Left Menu

Elderly couple killed in UP's Gonda

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 13-07-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 12:37 IST
An elderly couple was allegedly killed here on Wednesday, police said.

Zakir Mohammad (75) and his wife Nanka (70), residents of Belbhariya village, were attacked by unidentified persons early in the morning when they were asleep, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj said.

Their bodies were found in a room with heads crushed with a heavy object, he said.

The couple lived alone in a house on the outskirts of Belbhariya, police said, adding the incident appears to be the fallout of personal enmity.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Raj said, adding the investigation is underway.

