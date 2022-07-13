2 dead, 22 wounded in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr

Two men were killed and 22 others were injured in a road accident on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr Road on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred when an SUV collided with a pick-up truck, they said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) V K Gupta said, ''Two vehicles including an SUV collided on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr road in the morning today. Two people sitting in the SUV were killed in the incident, while 22 others were injured.'' The injured have been rushed to a nearby government hospital for medical care, while the bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem examination, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, 30, and Aluvesh, 31, both residents of Budaun district, police said.

