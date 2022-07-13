Left Menu

2 dead, 22 wounded in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr

Two men were killed and 22 others were injured in a road accident on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr Road on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred when an SUV collided with a pick-up truck, they said.Additional District Magistrate ADM V K Gupta said, Two vehicles including an SUV collided on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr road in the morning today.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 13-07-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:22 IST
2 dead, 22 wounded in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were killed and 22 others were injured in a road accident on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr Road on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred when an SUV collided with a pick-up truck, they said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) V K Gupta said, ''Two vehicles including an SUV collided on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr road in the morning today. Two people sitting in the SUV were killed in the incident, while 22 others were injured.'' The injured have been rushed to a nearby government hospital for medical care, while the bodies of the deceased were taken for post-mortem examination, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish, 30, and Aluvesh, 31, both residents of Budaun district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022