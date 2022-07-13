5 suspects summoned over vandalism of Cong leaders' vehicles in Tripura

Notices have been served five people, who are ostensibly BJP supporters, for allegedly vandalising two vehicles of Congress leaders in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said on Wednesday.

The vehicles were allegedly torched by BJP supporters at district headquarters Bisramganj when Congress national secretary Szarita Laitphlang and former MLA Asish Saha were holding an organisational meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

In an FIR, Saha alleged that a group of men came out of the nearby BJP office, and abused the Congress leaders and workers who gathered at the meeting.

The five youths whose names were mentioned in the complaint were served notices and summoned to the police station to join the investigation, Inspector General (Law and Order) Arindam Nath told PTI.

The CCTV footage will be scanned to identify the suspects and to know what actually happened, Nath said.

The BJP has also lodged an FIR, accusing Saha and others of assaulting its supporters at Bishramganj.

''This case is also under investigation,'' the officer said.

Laitphlang alleged that the democracy had been murdered in Tripura, adding that police came into the scene after she called the director general of police for safety and security.

''I call upon the people of the state to uproot the government that has failed to provide safety and security to its people. Situation is grim, and law and order has no existence in Tripura,'' she added.

The CPI(M) also vehemently condemned the Bishramganj incident, demanding exemplary punishment for those guilty.

