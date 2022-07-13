2 arrested in connection with killing of DTC staff in southeast Delhi

Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area last week, police said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old DTC bus driver, Sanjeev Kumar, was shot dead on July 6 when he was returning home on a bike with his wife and 8-year-old son from the market on the Fateh Singh Marg.

Of the two arrested accused, Jharkhand-resident Iqbal Ansari (42) was the main conspirator while Manish Mishra (34), a resident of Gujarat, executed the killing, the police said. Earlier, the deceased's wife, Geeta alias Najma (28), ex-wife Geeta (54) and her daughter Komal (21) were arrested for the killing.

Najma had told the police that her husband was abusive and would often beat her. Both the wife and ex-wife had claimed that Kumar had ''ruined'' which is why they plotted to kill him and divide the property among themselves.

According to the police, Iqbal Ansari was nabbed on Saturday around 10.15 pm at Ravidas Marg near Govindpuri Metro Station.

He disclosed to the police that he, in conspiracy with Nazma, Geeta and two of his associates Nayum and Mishra, had killed Kumar.

After the incident, Mishra fled to Gujarat and Nayum to Jharkhand. Mishra was arrested from Valsad in Gujarat on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

He has revealed that Nazma is his cousin. Kumar had allegedly married Nazma around 12 years ago by concealing his earlier marriage with Geeta, police said.

Ansari has alleged that after some time, Kumar started ill-treating Nazma. Geeta was angry at Kumar for abandoning her for Nazma, they said.

When Geeta got to know that Nazma too was angry at her husband, they conspired to kill Kumar to usurp his properties acquired by the deceased, police officials said. Nazma discussed the plan with Ansari who hired Nayum of his village to get the job done. It was who Nayum contacted Mishra, the shooter from Gujarat, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)