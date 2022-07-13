Left Menu

Four pilgrims feared drowned in Ganga in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:54 IST
Four pilgrims feared drowned in Ganga in U'khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were feared drowned after their car fell into the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A search operation has been launched despite the river overflowing following heavy rainfall but the victims could not be found yet, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, which was leading the rescue efforts, crossed a gorge with the help of ropes to reach the river bank, police said.

The number plate of the car, some bags, an Aadhar card of a person named Pankaj Sharma (52) and a mobile phone have been recovered from the river so far, they said.

A team of divers is also at the spot, police said.

Sharma's relatives said he, along with Gulveer Jain (40), Nitin (25), and Harsh Gurjar (19), had left for Kedarnath from Meerut on July 10.

The four were returning from the Himalayan temple on Wednesday when their call fell into the river, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022