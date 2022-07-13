Four pilgrims feared drowned in Ganga in U'khand

Four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh were feared drowned after their car fell into the Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A search operation has been launched despite the river overflowing following heavy rainfall but the victims could not be found yet, they said.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, which was leading the rescue efforts, crossed a gorge with the help of ropes to reach the river bank, police said.

The number plate of the car, some bags, an Aadhar card of a person named Pankaj Sharma (52) and a mobile phone have been recovered from the river so far, they said.

A team of divers is also at the spot, police said.

Sharma's relatives said he, along with Gulveer Jain (40), Nitin (25), and Harsh Gurjar (19), had left for Kedarnath from Meerut on July 10.

The four were returning from the Himalayan temple on Wednesday when their call fell into the river, they said.

