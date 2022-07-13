Two commit burglaries in Mumbai, spent money on sightseeing with families; held

A 42-year-old man and his brother-in-law were arrested for a string of thefts and burglaries in Mumbai who used to spend money on sightseeing with their family members after committing the crime, police said on Wednesday. Rasheed Khan and his brother-in-law Ibrahim Khan alias Taklya are involved in multiple cases of burglaries, according to police. ''Each time after committing the crime, the duo used to take their family members for an outing at various places, mostly in Uttar Pradesh,'' a Mumbai Police official said.

He said the duo was using multiple mobile phones to evade arrest.

The official said police traced the mobile number of one of the accused, following which they were nabbed. Police have recovered cash and several mobile phones from their possession. ''The duo used to do recce of commercial establishments and flats before targeting them,'' the official said explaining their modus operandi. Police came to know about their splurging spree with family members after arresting them for burgling a medical store, he added. A case was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 380 (theft in dwelling house). Further investigation is underway, the official added.

