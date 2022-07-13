Left Menu

Maha: Two swept away in swollen nullah amid rains in Gondia

Two men were swept away while attempting to cross a swollen nullah at a village in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:14 IST
Maha: Two swept away in swollen nullah amid rains in Gondia
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were swept away while attempting to cross a swollen nullah at a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place around 1 pm when the victims, Ashish Dharmaraj Bagde (25) and Sanju Pramod Bagde (23), both residents of Pujaritola (Lodhitola) village, were walking to their field, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey.

The duo was attempting to cross the flooded nullah and were pulled in by strong currents, he said.

Personnel from the district search and rescue team (DSRT) have been pressed into service to trace the bodies, the official said. All eight tehsils of Gondia district have witnessed incessant rains in the last 24 hours and water levels have risen in most of the rivers and reservoirs in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022