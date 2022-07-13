Maha: Two swept away in swollen nullah amid rains in Gondia
Two men were swept away while attempting to cross a swollen nullah at a village in Maharashtras Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said.
Two men were swept away while attempting to cross a swollen nullah at a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place around 1 pm when the victims, Ashish Dharmaraj Bagde (25) and Sanju Pramod Bagde (23), both residents of Pujaritola (Lodhitola) village, were walking to their field, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey.
The duo was attempting to cross the flooded nullah and were pulled in by strong currents, he said.
Personnel from the district search and rescue team (DSRT) have been pressed into service to trace the bodies, the official said. All eight tehsils of Gondia district have witnessed incessant rains in the last 24 hours and water levels have risen in most of the rivers and reservoirs in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
